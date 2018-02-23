kate-garraway-mint-green-suit-good-morning-britain

Kate Garraway wows viewers in mint green ZARA suit!

The Good Morning Britain star looks incredible in pastel outfit

by Laura Sutcliffe

Kate Garraway looked minty fresh on Friday morning as she stepped in front of the cameras in a striking pastel suit! The mint green long-line blazer was from high street store ZARA, retailing at £79.99, which she teamed with a simple white camisole from Oasis and matching mint green trousers, priced at £39.99, also from the Spanish store. The stunning outfit proved a big hit with viewers, who took to Kate's social media platforms to praise the outfit. The suit is part of ZARA's current season and is made in a tailored cut that is designed to be worn loosely.

Kate looked minty fresh in the pastel suit 

This is the third suit the Good Morning Britain star has worn this week - and fans have been loving her feminine take on the androgynous look. On Monday, Kate, 50, wore a dazzling two-piece number in baby blue, which was also from ZARA. The pretty light blue was a great colour on her English rose skin tone, and the suit featured wide lapels and large statement white buttons, giving it a distinctive retro feel. ZARA suits are famous for the streamlined cuts – often designed in a tailored shape, they hug the frame and instantly create an enviable silhouette.

Kate's blazer is £79.99, from ZARA 

Every day the Good Morning Britain star is styled by her to-go-to stylist Debbie Harper. Kate and Debbie have worked together for many years – and the stylist knows exactly what looks the TV presenter loves. Debbie documents Kate's latest fashion choices on her popular Instagram account 'Debbie Dresses'. 

Kate's matching trousers are £39.99

What do you think?

