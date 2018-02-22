With the royal wedding fast approaching, the rumour mill is going into overdrive as to what Meghan Markle will wear on her big day. And now we might now have a clue as to the shoes the bride-to-be will opt for; Meghan's favourite shoe designer Sarah Flint has brought out a sparkly white pair of strappy heels that would be perfect for brides. Meghan has been wearing the New York brand since before she met Prince Harry, so she may well chose to champion the label when when she walks down the aisle.

These Sarah Flint heels would look stunning on a bride

The Sarah Flint Natalie flats quickly sold out after Meghan was spotted wearing them while watching the Invictus Games alongside Prince Harry in her old hometown of Toronto. Casual but chic, the pointed-toe design made from soft brown leather perfectly encapsulated her laidback style, and she teamed them with skinny jeans and a blue linen shirt. Other Sarah Flint styles in Meghan’s collection include the strappy Greer sandal and the low heel leopard print Emma courts.

The Natalie flats are a wardrobe staple for Meghan

The brand’s seriously sparkly party shoes, as seen on their Instagram, are glamorous enough for a bride to wear but with the same cool twist that we’ve come to expect from Meghan’s personal style. They feature a pointed toe, open back and quirky front fastening, and have a narrow stiletto heel.

Sarah Flint, whose other celebrity clients include Amal Clooney, has spoken previously about the close relationship she has with Meghan. She revealed to HELLO! that the former Suits star often sends her handwritten thank you notes.

As royal wedding fever heats up, bookmakers have stopped taking bets on who will create Meghan's wedding dress after punters rushed to back fashion house Alexander McQueen. Paddy Power said they saw a flurry of activity on Tuesday morning, so much so that the firm is no longer accepting bets.

A spokesperson said: "Our traders have been inundated with bets for McQueen to be the designer of Meghan's dress this morning. So much so they've had to suspend the betting. Either someone sneaky knows something, or there's plenty of shrewd punters who are up on their fashion knowledge."