Christine Lampard is red-hot in matching coat and jumper combo!

The wife of Frank Lampard looks gorgeous whilst filming Most Haunted

Christine Lampard never fails to look super stylish and she lived up to all expectations in a striking red outfit recently. Christine is styled by stylist-to-the-stars Angie Smith, who has fast become well-known on the London fashion scene, documenting all her clients' best looks on her Instagram account, which boasts a whopping 60,000 followers! On Thursday morning, Angie uploaded a gorgeous close-up shot of 39-year-old Christine wearing a bright red tailored coat with black buttons and a matching roll neck. The bold, eye-catching ensemble looked fabulous on the TV presenter as she posed behind the scenes of Celebrity Most Haunted – Christine's latest TV project. Frank Lampard's wife looked flawless in the photo, with her makeup and hair perfected by her regular glam squad team, including makeup artist Helen Hand and hair stylist Ciler Peksah

Christine stuns in a red-hot coat and knit combo

 Christine's fashion choices prove hugely popular with her large Instagram following. Last week, the Loose Women host impressed in a striking outfit from online e-store Very - a boho-style green floral midi dress featuring a frill open sleeve a flirty hanky hem. Christine, who recently celebrated her 39th birthday, complemented her the spring design with a pair of nude sky scraper heels from Gianvito Rossi, a brand loved by many Hollywood actresses.

