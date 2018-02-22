Susanna Reid wore a beautiful dress on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning by fashion company Paper Dolls. But everyone wears distracted by her gorgeous red high heel shoes, which cost just £9.99 from high street favourite H&M! The red court shoes are made in a pointed shape and come in five different colours, including grey, black and nude. The red pair that Susanna opted for were originally £24.99 but now cost just £9.99 in the sale and they are currently available online in all sizes. Susanna is styled for the show by Debbie Harper – the stylist also responsible for Kate Garraway's popular daily looks. Debbie's signature technique combines bold, bright colours and prints using designs that are readily available on the high street.

Susanna stunned in a floral dress and red high heels

Susanna is often praised for her youthful appearance and recently caused a frenzy amongst fans when she interviewed supermodel Naomi Campbell on Good Morning Britain. The presenter and the supermodel, both 47, chatted about body image and celebrity trends before posing together on the famous sofa. Susanna then uploaded a snap of the pair to her Instagram account along with the caption 'Born in 1970' – a reference to the year both ladies were born. Fans flocked to the comments section to remark on how incredible both women looked.

Susanna's heels are just £9.99 in the sale at H&M!

The TV star maintains her enviable figure through regular exercise , telling Prima magazine: "I like to keep my fitness levels high…I've done two marathons, two Great North Runs and countless 10k runs." The Good Morning Britain co-host has been a vegetarian since she was 13 and has revealed she tries to resist sugary treats and opt for rye bread, poached egg and avocado as an after-work snack instead of reaching for the biscuits.