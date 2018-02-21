Holly Willoughby stole the show as she hit the red carpet at the 2018 BRIT awards in London on Wednesday evening. The This Morning star stepped out in a stunning white suit dress, featuring a decadent feather hem which she teamed with designer high heels by Gina and delicate jewellery by Fenwick. Makeup-wise, Holly opted for fresh skin which highlighted her natural beauty, and wore her hair in a slightly wavy style. Prior to attending the annual awards show, Holly had shared her excitement with fans, uploading a photo on Instagram of her BRIT Awards press pack, which included a personalised Wrangler denim jacket with her initials H.W embroidered onto the collar.Alongside the shot, she wrote: "Super excited about the @brits now…The countdown begins…"

Holly Willoughby looked as gorgeous as ever in her BRIT Awards dress

It's certainly been a super busy week for the mother-of-three. Since returning from a half-term skiing holiday in the Alps, Holly has presented Dancing On Ice, This Morning and has found time to film an advert for Diet Coke too! On Tuesday evening, the Celebrity Juice panellist showed off her modelling potential in a behind-the-scenes photo and video from her Diet Coke shoot, in her role as an ambassador for the brand. The 37-year-old wore a bright red, backless dress with a sexy halter neck, with her hair and makeup expertly styled by Ciler Peksah and Patsy O'Neill respectively.