When Meghan Markle visited Scotland for the very first time, she caused a stir with her patriotic outfit, which consisted of a checked Burberry coat, teamed with a black roll neck and tailored trousers. But the item that took centre stage was her small forest green handbag, by Strathberry - a brand that Meghan has championed twice in just under three months. The 36-year-old also made headlines for the way she wore her bag - cross-body over her coat, something no other royal has done before. The stunning tote in question is the East/West Mini and is priced at £425. It features the iconic Strathberry bar closure and a gold chain strap, and comes complete with wide compartments and a cream lining. The timeless design is currently sold out due to popular demand; but is available to pre-order on the brand's website and comes in a range of different shades, including this season's hottest hue, mustard.

Meghan carried the East/West Mini by Strathberry, priced at £425

Meghan first donned the luxury Scottish brand in December, on her very first royal engagement with husband-to-be Prince Harry. The £495 midi tote she chose on that occasion has dual top handles in cream and features navy detail at the back and is currently being sold for almost three times the amount on Ebay. HELLO! spoke exclusively to Strathberry, who revealed the full impact of 'Meghan Effect'...

Meghan first wore the brand in December, in Nottingham

"After Meghan carried our East/West Mini, we saw sales increase considerably by 300 per cent, however sales were held back by the fact that we were still to fully restock following Meghan last carrying her Strathberry. In the couple of days following Meghan carrying the bag, visitor numbers were up tenfold from the previous days." The brand saw around 1,000 people sign up to the waiting list after the former Suits star visited Edinburgh. Even better, Meghan has created a superb brand awareness: "In addition to Meghan Markle carrying Strathberry bags, we have had a fantastic level of interest in the brand generally, with many other high profile names choosing to carry our styles.",