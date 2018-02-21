Holly Willoughby showed of her long, toned, (and not to mention lean) legs in a leather mini skirt on Wednesday morning as she stunned viewers in a design by high street store Whistles. The £136 skirt was short in length, and the mother-of-three teamed it with cosy opaque tights to warm herself up from the chilly temperatures. She added a bright blue mohair jumper by high end brand Maje – one of her favourite stores. The jumper is part of the brand's current collection and retails at £185. Holly, 37, tucked her jumper in to the high waistband of her leather skirt, and finished the look off with her trusty £85 leather boots by Topshop. Her long blonde locks were coiffed into a voluminous style by celebrity hairdresser Ciler Peksah, who tends to Holly's mane on a regular basis. Her stunning fresh makeup was applied by Patsy O'Neill – the makeup artist who the Celebrity Juice presenter turns to daily, and for all her high profile evening events. The Dancing on Ice star was once again styled by Angie Smith – the only stylist that Holly uses when she is picking out an outfit for all her work engagements.

What a blue beauty! The This Morning star stuns in latest Instagram snap

The This Morning star is clearly having a love affair with blue this week! Only yesterday, Holly mixed textures, donning a beautiful blue lace top by US based brand J.Crew. The delicate design hugged her lean curves and features an eyelash hem and contrasting black shoulder detail. She added simple black trousers which are priced at £75 by French Connection and high heel mule shoes which retail at £140 by Karen Millen.

Holly's jumper is £185 by Maje

On Tuesday evening, she gave her loyal Instagram followers an insight into one of her photoshoots with Diet Coke, a brand which she is an ambassador for. Holly wore a backless red dress in snatched behind the scenes footage and her followers took to their thousands in the comments section, leaving praise for the style icon's stunning gown.