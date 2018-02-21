Kate Garraway looked red hot on Tuesday morning in a gorgeous frill-sleeve jumpsuit by high street store Warehouse. The 50-year old presenter teamed the striking design with a pair of metallic high heels from Dune London. The bright red get-up features statement sleeves and a tailored finish, which gave the star a super-sleek silhouette, while a tie sash at the waist defined her shape. The £59.00 jumpsuit is the kind of item that can be worn to both the office and an evening party and is part of the brand’s current collection, available online now. The mother-of-two's look wasput together by Debbie Harper, otherwise known as 'Debbie Dresses' - the super stylist who also works with Charlotte Hawkins and Susanna Reid. Debbie documents all her clients' outfits on her hugely-popular Instagram account and favours affordable high street pieces in a range of bold colours.

Kate looked amazing in the bold jumpsuit

Alex Jones also wore the dazzling jumpsuit back in January, during her daily stint on The One Show. The 40-year-old uploaded an 'outfit of the day' post on her Instagram account showcasing her outfit at the start of the year, and fans were quick to offer their praise in the comments section. One follower wrote: "I LOVE your jumpsuit Alex!" Another agreed, adding: "I need this outfit!"

Alex Jones wore the same jumpsuit in January

Alex is quite the fashion fan, and often documents her ensembles on her Instagram account. In February, the stunning TV show host showcased an edgy new look, wearing a cute monochrome collared top by high-end brand Alice & Olivia. The £450 top hugged her slim frame and she teamed it with a pretty pink mini skirt from luxury high street store Whistles.

The jumpsuit retails at £59 by Warehouse