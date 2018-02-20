The Queen graced the front row of Richard Quinn's SS18 show during London Fashion Week on Tuesday, where she was placed next to US Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The 91-year-old monarch was making her debut appearance at the stylish event in order to present the emerging designer with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design – which recognised his talent and originality, specifically his prints. Dressed for the occasion, Her Majesty turned heads in a duck egg blue tweed dress and jacket by Angela Kelly, which were adorned with tiny Swarovski crystals. Anna, meanwhile, kept on her trademark sunglasses during the show, and wore a floral print dress.

The Queen and Anna Wintour chatted in the FROW at Richard Quinn's SS18 show/Photo credit PA

On arrival, the Queen was greeted by Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, where she was given a tour around the showrooms and met designers. The special award has been a work in progress for two years, and was thought up by the Queen's personal adviser Angela Kelly, who wanted to give recognition to emerging British fashion talent. The award itself was designed by Angela, and was inspired by the Queen Elizabeth rose. It was hand-produced by Lucy Price at Bauhinia Studios in Birmingham's jewellery quarter.

Her Majesty admired the designs at the LFW show/ Photo credit PA

Presenting Richard with his award, the Queen told the crowds: "It is a great pleasure to be here at London Fashion Week today. From the tweed of the Hebrides to Nottingham lace, and of course Carnaby Street, our fashion industry has been renowned for outstanding craftsmanship for many years, and continues to produce world-class textiles and cutting edge, practical designs. As a tribute to the industry, and as my legacy to all those who have contributed to British fashion, I would like to present this award for new, young talent. "I would like to thank the British Fashion Council for selecting the first winner - Richard Quinn."

Richard Ward is the first designer to be given the Queen's special fashion award

The Queen isn’t the first member of the royal family to have met Anna Wintour this week. On Monday night, the Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex were both in her company as they hosted a star-studded fashion event at Buckingham Palace. The two royals showcased a new fashion initiative on behalf of the Queen, inviting the likes of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, supermodel Naomi Campbell and designer Stella McCartney to the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange. On this occasion, Anna was seen without her iconic sunglasses – something of a rarity.

Both Kate and Sophie were dressed in stylish numbers at the high-profile event, with the pregnant Duchess looking positively glowing in a patterned Erdem dress, which was accessorised with a simple clutch bag, elegant high-heel shoes and earrings by Anita Dongre. The Countess, meanwhile, opted for a chic Burberry design - a black pencil-style dress with red stitching which highlighted the sleeves and waist. The wife of Prince Edward wore her signature blonde locks in a sophisticated updo, and completed her outfit with a pair of earrings by Lucia Odescalchi and velvet blush pink high heels by Jimmy Choo.