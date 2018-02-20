The Queen made a hugely exciting – and unexpected – appearance at London Fashion Week on Tuesday afternoon and wowed the crowds with her pastel duck-egg blue tweed outfit by Angela Kelly. London Fashion Week is the most stylish event in the capital's calendar, and Her Majesty was on hand to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Richard Quinn was the recipient of the prestigious new honour, which recognises an emerging designer who has shown exceptional talent and originality. It was the Queen's very first time at London Fashion week in her 91 years, so this was a momentous occasion for the monarch.

The Queen wore a tweed dress by Angela Kelly

The Queen's LFW appearance came just one day after the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex joined forces on Monday evening to host a special fashion event at Buckingham Palace. The two royals lent their support to a new fashion initiative on behalf of the Queen – and it was certainly a star-studded affair.

Among the guests at the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange event were Dame Anna Wintour (who arrived at the event without her trademark sunglasses), British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, designers Stella McCartney and Anya Hindmarch, and supermodels Naomi Campbell and Adwoa Aboah.

It was the monarch's first time at London Fashion Week

Duchess Kate looked radiant at the high-profile event and stunned in a patterned dress by Erdem, accessorising with a simple clutch bag, elegant high-heel shoes and earrings by Anita Dongre. The Countess went for a slightly more simple design by Burberry – a black pencil-style dress with red stitching highlighting the sleeves and waist. The wife of Prince Edward wore her signature blonde locks in a sophisticated up 'do, with natural, subtle makeup to enhance her pretty features. She added earrings by Lucia Odescalchi and velvet blush pink high heels by Jimmy Choo in Ballet Pink.