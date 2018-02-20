Wedding season is fast approaching - and now is the perfect time to get your wedding guest wardrobe in order! If you want royal inspiration, look no further. Online fashion superstore ASOS has released a dress that looks almost exactly the same as the one worn by the Duchess of Cambridge to her sister's Pippa’s wedding in 2017, but for a purse-friendly £55! Kate, 36, wore a beautiful blush pink gown by Alexander McQueen and a matching fascinator as she watched her younger sister marry James Matthews at St. Mark's Church. The stunning creation was the perfect attire to wear to a May wedding thanks to its delicate pastel shade and floaty cut. We particularly loved the gathered cuff detail and voluminous sleeves, and like many of Kate’s dresses, the design has a timeless, classic feel which will never date.

Duchess Kate stunned in a dress by Alexander McQueen

The lookalike frock from ASOS is actually designed by fast-fashion brand TFNC, which has its very own wedding attire section stocked on the online shopping site. It has the same long sleeves, pleated detail and flattering V-neck as Kate's dress, and is currently available online in all sizes, which is great news for fans of the royal's wedding guest look.

Get-the-look with ASOS - this design costs just £55, by TFNC

Kate, who is due to welcome her third child in April, has two very important weddings to attend to this year. The first, of course, is the wedding of her brother-in-law Prince Harry, who will marry his fiancée Meghan Markle on 19 May at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The ceremony will start at 12pm, with The Rt Revd, David Conner conducting the service. Later on in the year, on 12 October, Kate will be among the guests as Princess Eugenie marries her long-term love Jack Brooksbank, also at St. George's Chapel. We can't wait to see what Prince William's stunning wife will wear to the special events!