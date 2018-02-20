Kate Moss jumps out of birthday cake at star-studded party

Kate Moss showed off her playful side at a surprise birthday party held for celebrity fashion photographer Mert Alas on Monday night. The 44-year-old model delighted guests at the star-studded event, which was hosted by hosted by CÎROC and held at London's MNKY HSE, by jumping out of the birthday cake, before perching on the edge to sing happy birthday. Dressed in a paisley embellished multi-coloured number, Kate looked absolutely sensational as she partied the night away.

Kate Moss stunned guests at Mert Alas' surprise birthday party

The exclusive bash was also attended by the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Lindsay Lohan and Naomi Campbell, who turned heads in a vibrant orange ruffled dress, which was styled further with knee-high boots. Following the celebrations, Mert took to Instagram to post a video and a picture of Kate, and he gushed in the caption: "I mean I literally had Kate Moss jump out of my birthday cake."

The model jumped out of the birthday cake

With London Fashion Week in full swing, Kate has been busy making headlines. Last month, the iconic supermodel returned to the catwalk at Louis Vuitton's fall 2018 menswear show. She walked designer Kim Jones down the runway alongside Naomi Campbell for his last collection for the brand. The mum-of-one recently talked to The Telegraph about running her own modelling agency, Kate Moss Agency, and her life away from the spotlight. "I love the creative process and I get to work together with some of my oldest friends, so we always have fun," she explained. "It’s great being the other side of the camera and helping develop new talent."

