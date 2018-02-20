Holly Willoughby wowed viewers on Tuesday morning in a blue lace top by J. Crew, which comes in at an affordable £46.43. The delicate floral lace design features an eyelash hem and contrasting black shoulder detail, and gently hugged the star's slender frame. She teamed the sexy, high-neck design with £75 black trousers by French Connection and high heel mule shoes, which retail at £140 by Karen Millen. The gorgeous outfit was put together by Angie Smith – Holly's to-go-to stylist, who also documents the mother-of-three's ensembles on her hugely popular blog, Angie Smith Style. Holly's trademark long blonde locks were tied back in a chic ponytail and her makeup looked typically flawless and natural. Fans quickly flocked to the This Morning presenter's page to praise her latest look, with one fan writing: "Beautiful Holly! Looking fab!" another agreed, adding: "Looking amazing as always Holly"

Holly looked lovely in lace!

Holly has just returned from a half-term skiing holiday in the Alps. On Monday, she was back at work on the ITV morning show, looking incredible in a £55 black frilled mini dress by online e-store Very. The beautiful number featured lace detailing, embroidered floral motifs and an abundance of frilled layers. Holly added opaque tights and a pair of high heel leather boots by high streetfavourite Topshop, which are priced at £85.

Holly's pretty top is by J.Crew

The Celebrity Juice panellist is heading to the BRIT awards on Wednesday evening and appears to be super excited about the star-studded event! She uploaded a photograph of her press-pack onto her social media platform, which included a personalised Wrangler denim jacket with her initials H.W emblazoned on the collar. Captioning the shot, she wrote: "Super excited about the @brits now…The countdown begins…" We can’t wait to see what she will be wearing!