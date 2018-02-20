holly-willoughby-blue-lace-top-this-morning

Lacy Lady! Holly Willoughby dazzles in stylish blue top

The This Morning star looks incredible in latest Instagram outfit

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Holly Willoughby wowed viewers on Tuesday morning in a blue lace top by J. Crew, which comes in at an affordable £46.43. The delicate floral lace design features an eyelash hem and contrasting black shoulder detail, and gently hugged the star's slender frame. She teamed the sexy, high-neck design with £75 black trousers by French Connection and high heel mule shoes, which retail at £140 by Karen Millen. The gorgeous outfit was put together by Angie Smith – Holly's to-go-to stylist, who also documents the mother-of-three's ensembles on her hugely popular blog, Angie Smith Style. Holly's trademark long blonde locks were tied back in a chic ponytail and her makeup looked typically flawless and natural. Fans quickly flocked to the This Morning presenter's page to praise her latest look, with one fan writing: "Beautiful Holly! Looking fab!" another agreed, adding: "Looking amazing as always Holly"

Holly looked lovely in lace! 

Holly has just returned from a half-term skiing holiday in the Alps. On Monday, she was back at work on the ITV morning show, looking incredible in a £55 black frilled mini dress by online e-store Very. The beautiful number featured lace detailing, embroidered floral motifs and an abundance of frilled layers. Holly added opaque tights and a pair of high heel leather boots by high streetfavourite Topshop, which are priced at £85. 

Holly's pretty top is by J.Crew

The Celebrity Juice panellist is heading to the BRIT awards on Wednesday evening and appears to be super excited about the star-studded event! She uploaded a photograph of her press-pack onto her social media platform, which included a personalised Wrangler denim jacket with her initials H.W emblazoned on the collar. Captioning the shot, she wrote: "Super excited about the @brits now…The countdown begins…" We can’t wait to see what she will be wearing!

Loading the player...

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below