Michelle Keegan looked incredible on Monday evening as she posted an 'outfit of the day' post on her Instagram account. The pretty star wore a high-street led outfit that sent fans wild – a £140 pink blazer and £80 pink tailored trousers by luxury high street store French Connection. She added simple white trainers, a crisp white T-shirt and a designer handbag from Prada. The former Coronation Street actress wore her brunette tresses n a sleek ponytail and looked to be wearing minimal makeup in the stylish snap. She comically wrote "Shout out to kerb for helping me look taller!" as the caption, as she posed on a street side with a city backdrop. Michelle, 30, is currently filming on location and has posed for a variety of pictures in the process. The wife of Mark Wright also uploaded a selfie of her enjoying a glass of Aperol Spritz – with her selection of gold rings visible. One of her rings were from affordable brand Ania Haie – and cost a super affordable £25!

Michelle looked stunning in tailored pink suit

Only last week, the actress posted a rare outfit post which delighted her 3.4 million followers. She once again stunned in trousers – this time a grey checked pair by luxury high street store Reiss. The £115 trousers are called the 'Joanne Check' and feature the heritage style pattern that has proved a big trend this year. The trousers hugged her frame and gave her look a contemporary finish.

Michelle's suit is by French Connection

Michelle has been married to former TOWIE star and TV presenter Mark Wright for almost three years and will be celebrating her anniversary in June. On Valentine's Day, Mark, 30, uploaded a never-seen before photograph of the happy couple – with an incredible backdrop of the Los Angeles sunset. "Happy Valentine's Day to my 1. Love you always," he wrote alongside the never-seen-before snap.

Michelle's ring is by Ania Haie and priced at just £25