The Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie, Countess of Wessex joined forces on Monday evening to host a special fashion event at Buckingham Palace. Together, the royals celebrated and showcased a new fashion initiative, on behalf of the Queen. The event is for the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange - an initiative which uses fashion as a common language and platform to help people understand the modern Commonwealth in a different way. Duchess Kate looked incredibly fresh and poised as she posed for selection of photographs, wearing a patterned dress by Erdem and elegant high heel shoes, accessorising with a simple clutch bag and earrings by Anita Dongre. The glowing royal wore her beautiful rich locks in her trademark voluminous style, which was preened to perfection.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie, Countess of Wessex stunned in their designer dresses/ Photo credit PA

Sophie, 53, also looked incredible, wowing guests in a black Burberry V-neck dress, which hugged her slim frame and gave her super-polished look, while her blonde hair was styled in a sophisticated updo. The wife of Prince Edward always looks fashion-forward, favouring an abundance of high-end designers including Valentino and Erdem - which was also the designer of choice for Princess Beatrice, who stepped out with her royal relatives to the high-profile fashion event. All eyes were on the women's outfits - who are renowned for their fashion sense and classic sense of style which they make their own with a smattering of statement pieces. Kate, 36, has had a busy few days – having stunned on the red carpet on Sunday evening at the BAFTAs, showcasing her growing baby bump in a green gown by Jenny Packham.

Kate and Sophie with fashion designer Stella McCartney/ Photo credit PA

The event is one of huge importance in the fashion world; over the past six months, major fashion designers such as Stella McCartney and Bibi Russell have partnered with artisan producers in small nations, with a view to creating a skills exchange. The palace reception showcased the best of Commonwealth contemporary fashion and creativity with an exhibition of some of the bespoke fashion looks. Amongst fashion industry experts and designers from all over the world was an abundance of high-profile fashionistas at the event, including Livia Firth, Dame Anna Wintour - who arrived at the event without her iconic glasses, Edward Enninful, Caroline Rush, Justine Picardie, Stella McCartney, Anya Hindmarch, with supermodels Naomi Campbell and Adwoa Aboah.

