Rochelle Humes stunned her Instagram followers on Sunday afternoon, in a stylish rainbow top from high street favourite Boden. The cashmere crew jumper is made in an off-white hue and is priced at £130. The cosy knit features a bold rainbow detail at the arms and is the perfect eye-catching wardrobe staple. Rochelle joins a whole host of celebrities who are embracing the rainbow trend – including Holly Willoughby, who first donned the Ashish rainbow dress on the Jonathan Ross show last year. Rochelle, 28, teamed her jumper with a faux leather skirt by French Connection, and added leather boots by Karen Millen into the mix. She wore the chic ensemble to her slot at Heart Radio – the station she now has a contact with. The wife of former JLS singer Marvin captioned the snap: "My favourite part about having a job in radio is that I can go to work in a hair mask and no one can see me."

Rochelle looked amazing in the bright top

It turns out the former Saturday's singer actually wore a hair mask in her hair as she headed out to work! As part of her pre-BAFTAs beauty prep (Rochelle was hosting the red carpet with EE) she used a fabulous hair mask by Coco & Eve – a virgin coconut hair treatment which is priced at £34.90. The 5-in-1 treatment works to rejuvenate and replenish dry hair, by improving the texture and giving it an intense hydration. The rich hair mask is made with raw virgin coconuts and figs so is a great treat for damaged hair - giving it a burst of moisture.

Rochelle's top is £130 by Boden

The mother of Alaia Mai, and Valentina has been embracing her naturally curly hair of late – captioning all her selfies with the trending hashtag #curlslikeus. This is for a very important reason - she has made the descion not to straighten her hair in front of her daughters anymore, as she wants them to embrace what they naturally have and feel beautiful.

Rochelle used a hair mask by Coco & Eve, priced at £34.90