The A-list were out in force at the 2018 BAFTAs last night, dressed in black to show their support for the Time’s Up movement, which seeks to put an end to sexism, harassment and assault in the film and entertainment industries. And although the dress code was limited colour-wise, many proved it’s still possible to dazzle in all-black. Angelina Jolie led the fashion pack, looking stunning in an off-the-shoulder, floor-length gown with a subtle slit at the front – a nod to the iconic dress she wore at the 2012 Oscars. She teamed it with statement diamond earrings and wore her hair slicked back in an elegant bun.

Rochelle Humes turned heads in a figure-skimming, floor-length gown with full sleeves and dramatic plunging neckline. Her bright turquoise rings added a subtle pop of colour, and she wore her hair down in natural curls.

Margot Robbie showed it’s still possible to stand out in black, wearing a quirky gown that featured a swirling glittery pattern and sweeping sheer top layer. She kept her hair relaxed and wavy, and accessorised with a miniature clutch bag.

British actress Gemma Arterton went for a dramatic look in a structured one-shouldered dress covered in geometric pleats. A scarlet lip and smokey eye makeup, coupled with black and silver earrings and a necklace, proved that all-black certainly doesn’t mean boring.

Prior to the ceremony, female attendees were sent a letter encouraging them to wear all-black as a show of unity against sexual harassment and inequality in the industry. The dress code was introduced at the Golden Globes in January, and is likely to be repeated again at the Oscars in March. Other celebrities to show their support included Jennifer Lawrence, Dame Julie Walters, Naomie Harris and Milly Mackintosh.

The Duchess of Cambridge avoided the all-black dress code, instead opting for a dark green frock with black trim, leading to criticism from some viewers. But the pregnant royal was simply following royal protocol, which states that members of the Royal family should remain strictly neutral with respect to any political campaign or movement, and are under pressure to not make any political statements.