Kate Garraway brightened up a miserable Monday morning in a stunning powder blue suit by Zara! The springtime favourite looked beautiful on the 50-year old star and she teamed it with a pink camisole top and matching trousers, also by the high street chain. The double breasted blazer has a lapel collar and long sleeves and features front double welt pockets, contrasting interior lining and large statement white buttons and is priced at £79.99. The matching trousers are £39.99 and are made in a straight cut shape that hug the frame and give a streamlined silhouette. Kate's hair looked curled and coiffed to perfection as she presented Good Morning Britain and she sported smoky eye makeup.

The mother-of-two clearly has a penchant for the Spanish high street store as she dazzled fans on Valentine’s Day in a beautiful pink fuchsia dress which was totally appropriate for the most loving day of the year! The TV presenter donned the pretty pink velvet bod-conscious design ahead of her daily appearance on the popular morning show in the fabulous high-street find that costs just £12.99! The design is currently in stock online in all sizes which is great news for fans of the stars super-stylish and obtainable look. The bold design features a crew-neckline, cap sleeves and finishes just past the knee – a fabulous, on-trend midi cut. It has gathered detail at the side, which gently pulled creates delicate ruching which is incredibly flattering and streamlines the frame.

Kate uses the same stylist for nearly all of her TV looks - Debbie Harper. The stylist documents her celebrity clients best outfits on her Instagram account which is known as 'Debbie Dresses' and she also turns her hands to Susannah Reid and Charlotte Hawkins. Her signature styling technique is to dress her clients in affordable high-street pieces that anyone can wear, in bright and bold colours.