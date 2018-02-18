The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge glittered at the BAFTAs on Sunday evening, adding a touch of royal glamour to the red-carpet as they mixed with winners and nominees at the Royal Albert Hall. The pregnant Duchess, who is due to give birth in April looked incredible in a forest green gown by one of her favourite designers, Jenny Packham. Eagle-eyed jewellery fans however were so excited by her choice of jewellery. The Duchess appeared to be making very good use of her stunning jewellery collection – and it turns out her earrings were actually convertible! She last wore the emerald shaped earrings in a shoulder-sweeping style in December 2014 in New York City at St Andrews 600th anniversary dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The square cut earrings featured two square-cut emeralds set within a floral border of diamonds and are quite the striking pair. She wore them with a matching bracelet.

Duchess Kate looked amazing in her emerald jewellery

At the BAFTAs 2018, the wife of Prince William recycled the stunning jewels, this time choosing to wear them as studs. She added a striking drop necklace that also featured a matching emerald stone. By switching them up and changing them, the Duchess gets the most she can out of her amazing statement jewellery collection, which is so flexible! The Queen also enjoys wearing emeralds and they feature heavily in her huge collection, so Kate is in great company.

The pregnant royal wore the same jewels in 2014

The royals were the guests of honour at the yearly awards ceremony where William, 36, is the President of BAFTA. This is the second time the pregnant royal has attended the ceremony. In 2017, the wife of Prince William stunned fashion fans everywhere with her bandeau – cut floral dress, by one of her favourite designers Alexander McQueen.