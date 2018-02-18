The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a dazzling entrance to the BAFTAs on Sunday evening and totally wowed the red carpet in the process. The star-studded ceremony took place at the Royal Albert Hall and an abundance of celebrities posed for waiting photographers before the glamorous event began. Duchess Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, looked typically glowing, wearing a stunning green dress by Jenny Packham, which featured a sweetheart neckline and ribbon belt detail which skimmed her growing baby bump and flattered her changing frame. She teamed the stylish ensemble with a smart clutch bag and chic high heel shoes. The mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, looked in picture-perfect health as she sported a wonderful pregnancy glow. Her makeup was typically flawless – she wore a neutral foundation, natural brown eyeshadow with a flick of mascara and nude lipstick. Her rich brunette locks were curled and coiffed to perfection.

The Duchess looked blooming in olive green

The royals were the guests of honour at the yearly awards ceremony where William, 36, is the President of BAFTA. This is the second time the pregnant royal has attended the ceremony. In 2017, the wife of Prince William stunned fashion fans everywhere with her bandeau – cut floral dress, by one of her favourite designers Alexander McQueen. The blooming gorgeous creation hugged her lean frame and featured a ribbon detail which highlighted her trim waist. She added statement drop earrings and a simple box clutch bag. Beauty fans were delighted with her slight change in makeup – the mother-of-two wore a flick of black eye-liner that gave her an on-trend, retro-inspired look.

The dress code for this year's BAFTAs was slightly different. This year, attendees were all wearing black in honour of the Time's Up movement which aims to protect women against sexual harassment in the workplace. Kate didn't opt for black but did wear a very dark green dress and a black belt which fashion followers believe may have been a subtle nod to the cause (Kensington Palace had no comment on the meaning of the belt). The all-black dress code was first introduced in January at the Golden Globe awards, with all actors and actresses following suit. One reason Kate may have avoided dressing in black is because members of the royal family are supposed to remain strictly neutral with respect to any political campaign. Royal family members are also encouraged not to wear black unless they are attending a funeral or Remembrance Day.