Holly Willoughby has been absent from This Morning over the past week while she has been enjoying a family ski holiday with her family over half term. But fans were delighted on Sunday when she reappeared alongside Phillip Schofield to present Sunday's Dancing on Ice. As ever, all eyes were on the 37-year-old's head-turning black embellised gown, which featured a floor-length skirt and came once again from Basil Soda. The TV presenter took to Instagram before the live show to share a sneak-preview of her outfit with her fans, captioning the photo: "See you at 6pm on @itv for @dancingonice...tonight's sees our first headbanger of the competition...dress by @basilsodaworld jewels by @yeprem and shoes by @topshop."

Holly Willoughby wore another dress from Basil Soda

With the help of her trusted stylist Angie Smith, Holly has become one of daytime televisions most stylish presenters. As soon as the star is pictured wearing a new outfit, sales soar, which has meant that the mother-of-three has become something of a power house for brands, who are desperate to see her dressed in pieces from their latest collections. Some of Holly's most stand-out dresses from Dancing on Ice so far have included a vibrant floor-length gown with an embellished bodice from Basil Soda, which she wore on last week's show. Holly also emulated a real-life princess dressed in a ice blue gown by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers, Jenny Packham, while other memorable designs include a beautiful full-white Sassi Holford design, which had been custom made especially for the star.

Aware of the new interest in her style, Holly – who has been presenting TV for over ten years – told HELLO! that it’s "really nice" that so many fans follow her style updates on Instagram and that it's a "huge compliment" that the pieces she wears quickly sell out. She said: "It's really nice isn't it to know that people really like what your wearing, it would be horrible if it was the other way around and everybody thought you looked a mess, so obviously that's really nice." Glamorous Holly also confessed that she loves to be makeup-free when she isn't working, adding: People assume that I love a glamorous look 24/7, but in reality, you have to pin me down to put make-up on me! I love nothing more than to wipe away my make-up, but as we sometimes know, it takes more time and effort to get that great, natural look!"

