Candice Brown attended the I, Tonya premiere on Thursday evening – and fashion fans went wild for her bright red high heel shoes! The sexy red heels are by Kurt Geiger and are currently in the sale for £85 on the Very Exclusive website. The scarlet stamps were the perfect accessory to add to her stylish black pencil dress by Zeynep Kartal that she chose to don at the star-studded event. The Great British Bake Off winner also added a statement clutch bag into the mix, as well as a simple gold chain necklace. The pretty Dancing on Ice contestant looked totally immaculate as always – sporting clear, flawless skin and of course, her trademark red lipstick, as well as burgundy nail polish, which gave her a striking, retro look.

Candice looked amazing in the red high heels

It is very apt that Candice, 33, would attend the premiere for I, Tonya – as it's a film about Tonya Harding - the famous ice skater who was eliminated from the winter Olympics in 1991. The biopic stars Australian actress Margot Robbie, who has earned herself an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role. The 90th Annual Academy Awards will take place on 4 March and Margot, 27, is in with a great chance of winning after her performance.

Candice's shoes are £85 by Kurt Geiger

Candice's Dancing on Ice co-star Brooke Vincent was also in attendance at the premiere, looking particularly striking in a white high-street led outfit by French Connection. The 27-year-old star wore a pair of lace trousers which retail at £120 and a matching patched shirt, for £60. The gorgeous Coronation Street actress wore her long brunette tresses in a wavy style and perfected her features with natural makeup. Brooke is currently still part of the show – she is part of the final seven celebrities skating for survival – a double skate off is scheduled for Sunday 18 February where two celebrities will be sent home.