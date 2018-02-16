Brooke Vincent looked incredible on Thursday evening as she attended the UK premiere for I, Tonya. The stunning Coronation Street actress looked super chic in an outfit which is entirely from the high-street. The Dancing on Ice star wore a pair of white lace trousers by luxury store French Connection, which retail at £120. The dainty floral lace detail was constructed into a tailored shape which hugged her slim frame perfectly. She added a pretty white blouse, also from the brand – the 'Comino Patched Shirt', £65. The long-sleeve, white design has a totally romantic feel and a skimmed, draped shape with a relaxed bow-neck tie. The sheer lining and polka dot material gave it a contemporary finish. She added a taupe bag from ZARA which is part of their past season collection. The pretty actress wore her long brunette tresses in a wavy style and perfected her features with natural makeup.

Brooke stunned at the premier for I, Tonya

Brooke took a night off from her gruelling Dancing on Ice rehearsals to enjoy the film, which, co-incidentally, is about professional ice skater Tonya Harding. Brooke is partnered with Matej Silecky on the ITV show, and has impressed viewers with her performances on the ice.

Brooke's outfit is by French Connection

This Sunday will see a double elimination from the competition, with two celebrities set to depart from the programme. Brooke is one of seven celebrities still competing, alongside Jake Quickenden, Kem Cetinay, Donna Air, Max Evans, Antony Cotton and Alex Beresford. The actress recently confessed that her life has taken a much healthier turn since she joined the show. "I've stopped smoking for the show so I'm not out of breath when they are telling me I'm getting scores of nine and ten!" she revealed.