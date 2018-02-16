Michelle Keegan looked super-stylish in her latest Instagram snap! The actress uploaded a rare outfit post and totally nailed it in a pair of checked trousers by luxury high street store Reiss. The £115 trousers are called the 'Joanne Check' and feature the heritage style check in white and grey. The trousers are made in a straight, tailored cut with a skinny shape which hugged the wife of Mark Wright's lean frame. She added simple white trainers, a black top and retro style sunglasses. Her striking brunette locks were worn in sleek style and she appeared to be wearing little makeup in the shot. The Our Girl actress looked to be taking a break from filming as she posed for the photo – which she captioned : "What an exciting 1st day!" with a series of camera emoji's.

What a stylish look!

Michelle, who has been married to husband Mark Wright for almost three years, is currently enjoying an extended stay in LA with Mark, who moved to the city for his job with Extra. On Valentine's Day, Mark, 30, uploaded a sweet snapshot of the happy couple posing in front of an incredible sunset backdrop. "Happy Valentine's Day to my 1. Love you always," he wrote alongside the photo. Michelle also was feeling the love – she took to her social media platform to post a picture of a bouquet of red roses, no doubt a gift from the former TOWIE star.

Michelle's trousers are £115 by Reiss

The couple were forced to spend eight months apart last year as a result of their work commitments. Former Coronation Street star Michelle was busy filming the latest series of Our Girl in Nepal, Malaysia and South Africa, while Mark jetted off to America, where he has a role as a presenter on Extra. The Essex native has uploaded a series of selfies with Hollywood A-Listers since he started the role – including Mariah Carey and Margot Robbie.