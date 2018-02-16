Andrea McLean looked amazing as she presented Loose Women on Thursday afternoon in a stunning red suit from high street chain ZARA. The scarlet getup looked incredible on the 48-year-old presenter and is such an affordable ensemble that won’t break the bank! The blazer is £59.99 and features gathered sleeve detail and a full lining. She teamed the trousers with a simple white camisole which she tucked into a pair of matching tailored trousers, also by ZARA, priced at £29.99. Andrea added red high heel shoes from Office, which completed her bold look. Her makeup looked typically flawless – she rocked smouldering smoky eye makeup, complete with lashings of mascara, a nude lip and neutral foundation which perfected her olive-toned skin.

Red hot! Andrea looked amazing in the bold suit

Her raven tresses were teased into a glossy sleek style – coiffed and curled to perfection. The TV presenter uploaded a shot of her 'outfit of the day' on her hugely popular Instagram account – and captioned the picture: "Thought I'd try something different today and go for a suit. The red is to wake me up, I’m fed up with the cold weather now, I'm so over winter!"

Blazer, £59.99, ZARA

Andrea, 48 always looks incredibly stylish when she presents the popular daytime show and often posts pictures of her favourite items and outfits on her social media platforms. The mother of two is often styled by TV stylists 'Mothers Shoppers' who are known as Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. The ladies (who are mothers themselves) style lots of ITV stars including Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Van Outen and Saira Khan.

Trousers, £29.99, ZARA

They also run a highly successful fashion blog and describe their style as "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed." The professional stylists are constantly looking at clothes on the high-street and online to cater for their clients, and have amassed an impressive fan base!