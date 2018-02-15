Spice Girls fans, brace yourselves – Victoria Beckham has just debuted a new hairstyle, and it's a stylish nod to the famous bob she sported throughout the Nineties. The fashion designer was spotted earlier this week in New York, where she has been debuting her new-season collection at fashion week, wearing her brunette hair in an elegantly tousled, mid-length bob. A few gentle layers give a more textured finish than the poker-straight version that made her famous, and a slight side parting also adds to the relaxed look.

Victoria looks the epitome of city chic

The mum-of-four teamed her new 'do with a seriously chic khaki utility-style jumpsuit and square-rimmed black sunglasses. She accessorised with a cross-body black leather bag and black leather high heeled ankle boots.

Throughout the Nineties Victoria was affectionately known as 'Posh Spice' thanks to her sleek hair and penchant for designer outfits and pouting. She and former bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie B and Melanie C have been teasing with talks of a reunion recently, so it seems fitting that Victoria would be looking towards her old styles for inspiration.

The five recently posed together for a reunion snap, which was posted on Victoria's Instagram account and quickly sent fans into overdrive with excitement. Although they have not confirmed whether they will be touring again, they have promised that "exciting things" are in store.

Victoria, who was initially hesitant to join a reunion, later admitted that she had been inspired to team up with her former bandmates after witnessing the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. The 43-year-old told the Mirror: “[The] movements have shone a light on how powerful we can be when we work together to bring about change. That is incredibly inspiring." She added: "My career has always been about empowering and celebrating women."

They certainly must have made a big impression for Victoria to tear herself away from her fashion label, which continues to go from strength to strength. While debuting her AW18 collection at New York Fashion Week on Sunday she was treated to a surprise visit from husband David Beckham and children Romeo, Cruz and Harper, which was shared on her David's Instagram account.