Meghan Markle wowed the crowd in Scotland on Tuesday, looking amazing in a designer patriotic outfit, which fashion fans all over the world went wild for! However – all eyes were on the former Suits actress's ring collection – and no, we are not talking about her exquisite engagement ring! Meghan, 36, enjoys wearing a collection of dainty rings when she makes official appearances and eager jewellery fans quickly spotted one of her rings actually cost just £45! The Interstellar ring by Missoma is a gorgeous design that is totally affordable and not to mention completely gorgeous. The 18ct gold vermeil round pave star cosmic ring features a tiny stone and would be a fab edition to any jewellerybox! It's the kind of ring one could wear daily and its subtle nature means it would go with anything.

Meghan's rings captivated fans in Edinburgh

The fiancée of Prince Harry also wore two incredible rings by Birks which in total amount to a whopping £5,800. The 36-year-old choose to sport two rings from the luxury brand - the 18kt rose gold and diamond Snowflake ring, which costs £4,500, and another 18kt yellow gold and diamond Splash ring which retails at £1,300. Meghan often decides to don her accessories in a slightly different way – and on Tuesday Meghan actually stacked her rings on her right hand – giving her jewels a modern-day kick!

Meghan's ring is by Missoma and is priced at £45

Eva Hartling, Vice President, Birks Brand & Chief Marketing Officer, told HELLO!: "Ms. Markle looked effortlessly chic today as she visited Edinburgh Castle. Her style is modern yet accessible and she always finds ways to make pieces her own. We love how she doubled up her Birks Iconic stackable rings, making them unique to her individual style." The future royal also decided to sport a racing green bag from one of her favourite handbag designers Strathberry – and did something no royal has done before - she wore it across body, over her coat as opposed to holding it like a clutch.