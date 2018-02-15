Fearne Cotton posted an adorable selfie on Instagram on Thursday morning, wearing a fabulous T-shirt which costs a price-friendly £24! The gorgeous design is by Tee & Cake which is available at Topshop and features a striped design with the words 'Happiness' printed over the centre. The beautiful design couldn't help but make us smile and the 36-year-old looked incredible in the snap. Her long blonde hair was blow-dried straight and she sported her fresh, glowing face that was perfected with natural makeup.

Fearne looked stunning in the selfie

The mother-of-two showcased her unique style on Valentine's Day, uploading a series of shots featuring some incredible accessories. On Wednesday afternoon, she shared a comical snap of her wearing a pair of heart-shaped earmuffs! The hilarious accessories proved incredibly popular with her loyal fan base – who took to the comments section to praise the star's fashion-forward look which was perfect for the most loving day of the year!

Her cheerful T-shirt retails at £24

Earlier in the day, the wife of Jessie Wood also wore another eye-catching slogan item – this time from Bella Freud. Her pillar-box red design featured the words 'Loving' on the front and is priced at £270. She added a gorgeous collar from luxury store Needle & Thread which retails at £75. The Andromeda Collar is an embellished neck accessory with a drop bow which can be added to abundance of tops to instantly add style and refresh plainer items. It matched perfectly with her festive getup. The mother of Rex, four, and Honey, two, captioned the Valentine's themed snap with a heartfelt message, which read:

Fearne was feeling the V-Day love in the red top and pink collar

"Happy Valentine's Day to all you happily marrieds, lonely hearts, broken hearts, smug new lovers and everyone in between. Even if you hate today use it as an opportunity to tell your mate/Aunty/brother/step dad/mum/second cousin once removed, that you love them ♥." Well said Fearne!

Fearne's collar is by Needle & Thread and is priced at £75