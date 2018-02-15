Denise Van Outen stunned on Loose Women on Wednesday afternoon in a stunning two-piece outfit from Forever Unique. The black and white striped top and trousers skimmed her trim frame and insured she stood out from the crowd. The monochrome top came complete with statement gold button shoulder detail and a draped neckline. The top is priced at £89.99 on the brand's official website. She teamed matching trousers, £99, to the striking getup – the flares featured a close-fitting cut and matching gold buttons at the hip. The mother-of-one added hoop earrings and a selection of cocktail rings, plus a dash of red lipstick. Denise posted a stunning 'outfit of the day' post on her hugely followed Instagram account and it generated a huge amount of comments – with fans flocking to see where the bold outfit was from.

Photo: © Rex

Denise Van Outen stunned in the striped outfit

One wrote: "Amazing! Love everything about this look!" Another put – "wow, what an outfit!." The 43-year-old enjoyed her time on Loose Women – which was co-hosted with some male hosts, including Gok Wan for the Valentine's Day special. The former Big Breakfast presenter has had a busy year so far – including some fabulous holidays!

Denise's top is £89.99 from Forever Unique

Reminiscing on her recent skiing holiday – Denise revealed that she had the "holiday blues" when she returned, after the most "fabulous" trip. In December, Denise ventured to Tignes, France with her daughter Betsey and partner Eddie Boxshall.

Denise teamed the top with matching trousers, £99.99

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Denise shared some of her personal photos from the trip, including a great snapshot of the view from her balcony – with the picturesque ski slopes in the background. "To be able to have that balcony and to look out, soak up the atmosphere and look at Tignes. It was so pretty, especially at night time when everything is lit up and you see the lights twinkling on the snow, it's lovely," Denise said.