If you weren't already jealous of her exquisite engagement ring, prepare to turn green with envy. Meghan Markle showed off her impressive jewellery collection during a visit to Scotland on Tuesday, wearing two stunning Birks rings that total a whopping £5,800. Both accessories are from the brand's Iconic collection; the 18kt rose gold and diamond Snowflake ring, which costs £4,500, is described as "pure as ice". Meanwhile, the 18kt yellow gold and diamond Splash ring is priced at £1,300.

Meghan stacked the two rings on her right hand, adding to her stylish hand candy with three more gold bands. Eva Hartling, Vice President, Birks Brand & Chief Marketing Officer, told HELLO!: "Ms. Markle looked effortlessly chic today as she visited Edinburgh Castle. Her style is modern yet accessible and she always finds ways to make pieces her own. We love how she doubled up her Birks Iconic stackable rings, making them unique to her individual style."

Meghan's stacked rings from Birks cost £5,800

Eva added: "She has also proven that her jewellery pieces are versatile as she has been seen wearing the Birks yellow gold and diamond Splash ring at previous engagements. We are thrilled Ms. Markle has selected Birks pieces as she grows her jewellery collection during this exciting time and we look forward to seeing how she will style them in the future!"

Meghan, 36, is dominating the fashion world with her chic style. During Tuesday's visit to Scotland, she wore a patriotic tartan coat by Burberry, black trousers by Veronica Beard and accessorised with a green bag by Strathberry. The royal bride-to-be wore her beautiful hair loose and sported fresh, glowing makeup, nude lip gloss and lightly defined eye makeup.

Meghan wears the Snowflake and Splash rings on her middle finger

Last month, the former Suits actress wore a style no royal has ever tried before! Meghan turned heads during her trip to Cardiff, wearing mismatched earrings. The delicate gold earrings were by two separate designers; the line of three pretty stars in a cuff-style formation were by Gabriela Artigas and priced at £209 for the pair. The 'Day Dash' ear studs, meanwhile, were by Zofia Day and retail at £400.

