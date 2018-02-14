Christine Lampard celebrated Valentine's Day in style on Wednesday afternoon, looking stunning in a mixed printed dress by high end designer Ellie Lines. The £430 design features a unique design – it features contrasting neon and pink panels and a full skirt which is adorned with a purple floral print. The 'Tess' dress is made from silk and luxurious velvet and totally points to the well-documented fashion trend of clashing prints. It gave the 39-year-old serious seventies style! We wonder if she will wear this frock for her next date-night with footballer husband Frank Lampard?

The Loose Women presenter added simple yet chic suede high heel shoes which are priced at £69 in blush pink by Office – a brand that is loved by numerous high street stars, including Holly Willoughby. The 39-year-old's fans were very quick to express their admiration at the stylish getup once she had posted a mirror selfie shot on her hugely popular Instagram account. One follower said: "Absolutely beautiful Christine!" another wrote "Need this dress asap!"

The stunning TV presenter sent fans wild on Tuesday when she wore a gorgeous green floral midi dress by online e-store Very, which is priced at £50 and available online in all sizes. The bohemian design featured a floral print and billowing flared sleeves, as well as delicate ruffles.

Christine's outfit was put together by Angie Smith – the super stylist responsible for almost all of her public looks. Angie was once voted one of Glamour magazine's 'Top 25 Most powerful Women under 35' and has been in the fashion industry for a long time, building up her established name. According to the Independent, she has many to-go-to designer favourites, including Victoria Beckham, Roland Mouret, Antonio Berardi, Cushnie et Ochs, Dolce & Gabbana and Emilia Wickstead.