Victoria Beckham has a fabulous line of shoes as part of her exclusive Victoria Beckham collection. One of her most dazzling designs is The Dorothy Pump, a pair of glitter-covered aqua green heels which feature in her Spring Summer 2018 range. They retail at a cool £515 and are currently available to pre-order on the 43-year-old's official website. However, high-street chain Marks & Spencer have produced a pair of near-on identical heels for just £35! The mint coloured shoes are part of the 'M&S Collection' range and feature the same glitter embellishment and metallic high heel. By purchasing the shoes, you are making a huge saving of £480!

Victoria first introduced the shimmering heels in November – in a bright red shade reminiscent of the famous heels that Judy Garland wore when she played Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, hence the namesake! The wife of David Beckham sported the shoes as she attended the Porter Magazine Incredible Woman event in central London on 29 November. She donned a sleek tailored black suit and white shirt, and added the eye-catching stamps and a matching bag to ensure she stood out from the crowd.

The mother-of-four has a wide accessory collection that always proves very popular with her fashion fans. She often chooses to name her items after her loved ones and dear friends; in early January, the singer named a pair of her orange high heel shoes after Eva Longoria. The gorgeous suede shoe - called the Eva Pump - features a stiletto heel and open front, and comes in a range of colours: orange, berry and black.