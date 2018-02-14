kate-garraway-velvet-pink-dress-good-morning-britain

Kate Garraway stuns in pink velvet dress which costs just £12.99!

The Good Morning Britain wows in high-street bargain

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Kate Garraway donned a beautiful pink fuchsia dress on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday which was totally appropriate for Valentine's Day, and an incredible bargain! Kate, 50, donned the pretty velvet bod-conscious design ahead of her daily appearance on the popular morning show in a fabulous high-street find that costs just £12.99! The beautiful dress is by high street retailer Zara and is currently in stock online in all sizes which is great news for fans of the stars super-stylish and obtainable look. The bold design features a crew-neckline, cap sleeves and finishes just past the knee – a fabulous, on-trend midi cut. It has gathered detail at the side, which gently pulled creates delicate ruching which is incredibly flattering and streamlines the frame. The inexpensive dress is a wonderful design to wear on the most romantic day of the year! The mother-of-two wore her sleek bluntly cut bob in a lightly waved style and immaculate makeup was applied to her pretty features.

Charlotte Hawkins shared the happy snap of the Good Morning Britain crew! 

Kate's to-go-to stylist Debbie Harper was responsible for this dazzling ensemble. Debbie documents her celebrity clients ensembles on her Instagram account 'Debbie Dresses' which she updates daily. Her other well-known clients include Susannah Reid and Charlotte Hawkins. Her signature styling technique is beautiful and bold high-street staples that are adorned with prints and different textures that are always readily available.

Kate's dress is £12.99 by ZARA

This isn't the first time that the 50-year-old has worn a velvet dress. At Christmas, fans went wild when she wore a striking blue velvet design by The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite luxury store L.K.Bennett. The sumptuous designed dress was priced at £147 and hugged the TV presenter's womanly frame to perfection with its close-fitting material. She also teamed the dress with sparkly high-heel shoes which injected some festive fabulousness into the look which was the perfect Yule Tide attire!

