Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle visited Edinburgh on Tuesday morning as they begin their official trip of Scotland. The loved-up couple's first-stop was the Esplanade in front of the iconic Edinburgh Castle, where they were officially welcomed to the city by the Royal Marines Scotland Band. Meghan, 36, braved the cold conditions in patriotic tartan coat by Burberry, black trousers by Veronica Beard and a green bag by Strathberry. She wore her beautiful hair loose and sported fresh, glowing makeup, nude lip gloss and lightly defined eye makeup. The future royal dazzled as she waved and smiled at the waiting crowd and took the time to speak to people that had been waiting to catch a glimpse of the pair. Harry looked suave as usual, sporting tailored trousers, a shirt and long-line grey coat.

The couple have plans to make the most of the wonderful city – including a visit to a famous sandwich shop which supports the homeless. The shop is quite the landmark – it has been visited by an abundance of Hollywood stars including actors George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio. The couple - who are set to marry at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on 19 May - will finish their visits by attending a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to celebrate youth achievements marking Scotland's Year of Young People 2018.

Meghan has had quite the busy year with her husband-to-be. It follows a visit to Nottingham, Brixton and Cardiff. The last time Meghan was seen in public was at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on 1 February. The 36-year-old stole the show in a stylish Alexander McQueen tuxedo - a fashion-forward alternative to a gown. The tailoring highlighted Meghan's slender figure and was accessorised with black court shoes and a clutch bag. Many fashion bloggers were stunned to see the former Suits star don a suit as opposed to a dress – but Meghan enjoys classic fashion and made a statement in the two piece, which she teamed with the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite shoe designer Jimmy Choo.

