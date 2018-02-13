Christine Lampard wowed viewers on Tuesday morning in another high-street item which sent fans wild! The stunning wife of Frank Lampard wore a delightful green floral midi dress by online e-store Very, which is priced at £50 and available online in all sizes. The dress is a total boho beauty – it features a frill open sleeve and boasts a pretty hanky hem. The bold bloom floral design is so cheerful and spring like – together with the romantic ruffles it makes for a perfect date-night design. The flowing shape skims the frame and streamlines the silhouette perfectly. The beautiful Loose Women host added high heel nude shoes by high-end designer Gianvito Rossi, a brand loved by many Hollywood actresses.

Christine stuns in green dress with pretty floral blooms

The 39-year-old was styled by Angie Smith – the super stylist who turns her stylish hands to an abundance of ITV celebrities – including Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes and of course, Holly Willoughby. One of Angie's winning formulas is to dress her clients in a mix of high-street and designer garments, creating an incredible obtainable look that many can recreate at home. She documents her looks on her hugely popular blog Angie Smith Style.

The dress is £50 by Very

Christine has recently celebrated her birthday; she turned 39 on 2 February. She certainly partied in style, documenting her lavish birthday party on her hugely popular Instagram account. Christine uploaded a sweet snap which featured a black-and-white filter of her and her husband, footballer Frank. The happy couple have been together since 2009 and married in 2015. Frank, 39, revealed he actually designed Christine's beautiful engagement ring himself and proposed on Santa Monica Beach in LA. Christine is stepmother to Frank's two daughters Luna,12 and 11-year-old Isla. The former One Show host has revealed she hopes for her own children one day – telling New Magazine: "I love children. If we were lucky enough it would be wonderful."