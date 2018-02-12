There is a high street store that Christine Lampard, Holly Willoughby, Charlotte Hawkins, AND Rochelle Humes all love – and that is Karen Millen! The British retailer is fast becoming a go-to brand for some of ITV's leading ladies, thanks to its sharp and stylish tailoring and affordable eveningwear. Charlotte recently turned heads on Good Morning Britain, showing off her slender frame in a striped pencil corset dress by the label, which is priced at £180. The striking design features a square neck, contrasting panels and finished just above the knee.

Charlotte looked amazing in the £180 dress

Christine, meanwhile, has long been a fan of Karen Millen, and showcased another of the store's designs just last week, when she stepped out in a navy and striped bodycon dress. The knitted design features flattering 3/4 sleeves and cost £130. The pretty TV star added nude high heel shoes to complete her chic get-up.

Christine dazzled in the £130 body-con number

Holly, who is known for her obtainable style, is also a huge fan of the high street retailer. She often showcases Karen Millen shoes and skirts - including the 'Exposed Zip Skirt', which is priced at £110 and the perfect item to pair with tights and boots for a retro, yet fun look.

Holly stunned in a mini skirt by Karen Millen

Rochelle – who has recently been announced as the new face of New Look – sported one of her most stylish looks ever last week when she donned a voluminous leather dress from Karen Millen, which retails at £450. The gorgeous design features a bandeau cut and a waist-cinching belt, which helped define the Saturdays singer's lean frame and miniscule waist.

Rochelle Humes stole the show in £450 leather dress