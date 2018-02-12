At just six-years-old, Harper Beckham has a wardrobe most of us can only dream of, with designer labels including Chloe and Marc Jacobs hanging in her wardrobe. David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child certainly turned heads as she attended her mother's New York Fashion Week show on Sunday afternoon with her dad and brothers Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 12, dressed in a beautiful burgundy coat. Harper looked adorable in the military-style design by high-end British designer Burberry, which features bold black statement buttons, and retails for £415. She teamed her stylish coat with a blush pink dress, tights and pink ballet pumps, and wore her long blonde hair in plaits.

Harper looked adorable in the designer coat

Victoria's fashion presentation was attended by a number of fashion heavy-weights, including Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. The 43-year-old was dressed for her big day in a simple yet stylish ensemble, featuring a black roll neck jumper and black tailored trousers, and she wore her sleek brunette locks tied up in a messy bun.

Harper's coat is £415 by Burberry

After the event, the Beckham clan took to Central Park, where little Harper took to the ice-rink with her brothers while wearing another fabulous coat - this time from high-end luxury brand Canada Goose. The bright red design, which costs an eye-watering £635, was bold, practical and featured a fur lining around the hood. Harper wore the cosy coat on top of a black outfit, which she accesorised with a striking gold necklace.

Harper cosied up in a second designer coat by Canada Goose, £635