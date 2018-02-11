Holly Willoughby's much-anticipated Dancing on Ice outfit was revealed just before she went on air to present the popular ITV dance show on Sunday – and we love it! Taking to her Instagram account to share details of her look with her loyal followers, Holly revealed that her show-stopping gown was from Basil Soda. The vibrant number featured a floor-length pink skirt and an embellished bodice. The TV presenter's ensemble was teamed with a pair of Topshop shoes, with her look once again being put together with the help of celebrity stylist Angie Smith. She captioned the post: "It’s love week on @dancingonice see you on @itv a 6pm. Dress by @basilsodaworld shoes by @topshop and jewels by @houseofgarrard ... thanks to my girls @cilerpeksah_hairstylist @patsyoneillmakeup and @angiesmithstyle ... #hwstyle."

Holly Willoughby stunned in a floor-length gown by Basil Soda

Throughout the series, Holly has stunned in a range of gorgeous dresses, with the star having made a name for herself as one of ITV's most stylish presenters. Last week, she emulated a real-life princess dressed in a ice blue gown by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers, Jenny Packham. The floor-length design featured an embellished bodice and long skirt, and was teamed with Gina Shoes. Other memorable designs include a beautiful full-white Sassi Holford design, which had been custom made especially for the star.

It's been an exciting weekend for Holly, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday. The mother-of-three enjoyed some early festivities with the This Morning team on Thursday, and was treated to an incredible rainbow piñata cake live on air, which was filled with sweets and marshmallows – and took an incredible 16 hours to make! The show-stopping creation definitely had Holly's seal of approval. "It is very beautiful," she said, as she admired the multi-coloured creation.

On the big day itself, Holly was inundated with messages from her famous friends, who took to social media to wish her many happy returns. Holly's 'celeb squad' including Keith Lemon, Emma Bunton, Kate Thornton, Tamzin Outhwaite and Nicole Appleton all paid tribute to their star friend on her special day, posting photos of them all together and writing sweet messages.

