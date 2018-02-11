Victoria Beckham's AW18 fashion show during New York Fashion Week was live-streamed on Instagram on Sunday – and it looked like it was a success! While fans adored seeing the sneak-preview of her latest collection, the highlight was seeing her famous family pay a visit. The fashion designer took viewers backstage into a private room before the show, revealing that: "A few little people have just come to visit me, and I am very excited!" The camera then turned to inside the room, where husband David Beckham, Romeo, Cruz and Harper were all waiting. "The kids are all here, it's not the same without Brooklyn but the other kids are all here," Victoria explained. David, who was dressed in a smart suit, added: "We are all very excited."

Following the show, David took to his Instagram account to share a photo of him and his three youngest children at the show. He wrote: "Show day…Proud of mummy @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham Harper Seven. We miss you @brooklynbeckham." Fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: "Beautiful family," while another observed: "Harper looks just like you!" A third added: "Sooo sweet!"

The Beckham family were there to support Victoria Beckham during her NYFW show

David and his children, minus Brooklyn, flew out to New York on Friday ahead of Victoria's fashion show. With half term starting, the trip comes at a great time, and the clan have certainly been making the most of their time in the Big Apple. Along with ice skating in Central Park, the family enjoyed making pizzas on Saturday night, with David sharing a collection of snaps from the night on his Instagram stories. The doting dad posted one of six-year-old Harper busy at work rolling out pizza dough, which he captioned: "Little pizza girl." As well as making a sweet love heart shaped pizza for her dad, the little girl also created a Nutella pizza – which no doubt went down a treat with her family.

The family have been in the Big Apple since Friday

Brooklyn, meanwhile, surprised Victoria at work on Friday ahead of his family's arrival. The photography student, who is currently living in the city while studying at Parsons School of Design, was pictured on the former Spice Girls' Instagram account, which was captioned: "Someone came to visit! Love u @brooklynbeckham X kisses from NY! X" The mother-son duo sported identical smiles in the photo, which had fans commenting on their striking similarities. "The image of his mumma," wrote one follower, while a second replied: "He's just like you."

