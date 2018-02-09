The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on 19 May will be a historical moment, and fans all over the world are already counting down until the big day. One of the most exciting aspects of the wedding is undoubtedly the gown that Meghan, 36, will choose to wear. The word on the London fashion circuit is that the former Suits star is planning to wear a dress by London designer Antonio Berardi. The 50-year-old is of Sicilian descent – his parents immigrated to Great Britain in the 1950's. He was born in Grantham, Lincolnshire and studied at Saint Martins, graduating in 1993. Before he studied fashion in central London, he began working as an assistant to John Galliano.

Fashion fans are waited with baited breath as to what the designer the actress will opt for

The American actress has worn the designer before - in May 2017, at the Audi Polo Challenge - made all the more poignant given that it was the very first time she and Prince Harry was snapped together at a public event. Meghan's navy dress was fashion-forward, modern and feminine, featuring an elegant, double-breasted cut, a ruffled asymmetrical skirt and statement button detail. In short, the perfect regal design.

Antonio's designs are typically feminine and designed in stunning fabrics

The future royal often wears clothes that have meaning – when she visited Wales in January, she wore a little known Welsh company Huit Denim, and as she posed for the waiting press at her now iconic engagement photocall in November, she wore a Canadian label, Line the Label, in a nod to her country of residence. When the Duchess of Cambridge married Prince William in 2011, there was huge speculation about the designer she would chose, with contenders including Bruce Oldfield, Phillipa Lepley and Alice Temperley. The pregnant royal instead chose Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen.