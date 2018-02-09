holly-willoughby-matching-maroon-lipstick-shirt-this-morning

Holly Willoughby takes on one of the oldest fashion trends – and nails it!

The This Morning presenter goes all matchy-matchy on us!

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Holly Willoughby took on one of fashion's oldest trends this week – matching your shirt to your lipstick - and she totally succeeded! On Wednesday, the 36-year-old showcased another obtainable and incredibly chic outfit whilst presenting This Morning, and everyone was left talking about her striking £179 maroon blouse by Winser London and her complementary shade of lipstick.Holly's regular makeup artist Patsy O'Neill was on hand to perfect the Celebrity Juice panellist's pretty features, using a berry lip colour by Burt's Bees called 'Wine Wave 524', which is priced at just £9.99. Fans went wild over the co-ordinated style, with many taking to Holly's Instagram account to complement the TV star.

Holly matched her blouse and lipstick! 

Holly, 36, teamed her statement shirt with a pair of navy blue, skin-tight trousers by French Connection, which cost £75. The mother-of-three was styled by her regular, go-to stylist Angie Smith. The pair now go hand-in-hand when it comes to fashion – Holly turns to Angie for all of her outfits, including her daily daytime ensembles for This Morning, her glamorous Dancing on Ice attire and also her red-carpet style. Angie documents Holly's fabulous wardrobe choices on her popular fashion blog, Angie Smith Style, and also assists Amanda Holden and Rochelle Humes with their super-chic outfits.

Holly wore Burt's Bees 'Wine Wave 524', £9.99

Holly will celebrate her 37th birthday on Saturday - but decided to start the celebration a little early! On Thursday, she received an eye-catching rainbow cake from the crew at This Morning and her co-host Phillip Schofield. Phillip shared a video on Snapchat of the ITV team tucking into a well-deserved slice of cake, which was a popular piñata design. The decadent bake was filled with lots of sugary confectionary, including sweets and marshmallows, and took a whopping 16 hours to make. Holly appeared to love the cake, exclaiming that it was "very beautiful" as she helped herself to a large slice.

