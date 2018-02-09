Kate Garraway jazzed up an all-black outfit on Thursday evening with the most amazing pair of statement yellow earrings. The 51-year-old was snapped as she left the Piccadilly Waterstones store, dressed in a pair of silk black flares, a black, close-fitting top with statement shoulder pads and a voluminous black bag. The daytime TV host's hair and makeup were immaculate as always – her blunt bob was blow-dried into a sleek and straight style and natural makeup was used to highlight her pretty features. It is not known where Kate's eye-catching earrings are from – but we have found a near-on identical pair by online e-store Miss Pap for just £5! Statement earrings are having a huge fashion moment, with a number of high-profile stars opting to wear sweeping shoulder styles, in a variety of bold colours.

Kate pepped up the black outfit with a bold pair of statement earrings

Kate is clearly a big fan of the colour yellow. Just last week she wore a stunning body-con dress by River Island in the same vibrant shade. The £40 dress was made in a flattering stretch jersey fabric, and boasted statement knotted front detail and billowing kimono style sleeves, plus a flattering round neckline. Kate's style is incredibly obtainable and she often favours high-street items, in particular Marks & Spencer, Boden and Dorothy Perkins.

Miss Pap do a great pair of earrings just like Kate's for just £5

The Good Morning Britain star is styled by Debbie Harper, whose celebrity clients also include Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins. Kate, 51, shares lots of hilarious behind-the scenes footage on her hugely popular Instagram account, and on Friday morning she uploaded a comical video showing her being sewn into her dress! Two assistants were on hand to stitch the TV star into her outfit, and she chose to film them live as they worked.