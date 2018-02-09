Christine Lampard wore a striking outfit on Thursday afternoon as she presented ITV's Loose Women – and it was entirely from the high street! Her black metallic pleated skirt was by Marks & Spencer and priced at £39.50. She teamed it with a close-fitting roll neck jumper by Massimo Dutti, which retails at £49.95. This classic outfit was completed with a pair of black high heel court shoes that instantly gave it a polished look. The skirt is part of the M&S Collection range and is cut in an A-line, midi length that features a plain waistband that instantly shapes the torso. The roll neck jumper that Christine worked into her look was tucked into the waistband and designed in a neutral tone that could be styled up with many other future ensembles. Simple, but totally stylish! All of the items Christine wore on the popular daytime show are available online now in all sizes. The Irish native's makeup was typically polished as always -she sported a tanned complexion, a dark smoky eye and a slick of neutral lip-gloss.

The Loose Women ladies have great wardrobes

The 39-year-old wife of Frank Lampard – who recently celebrated her birthday- has quite a penchant for affordable, high-street clothes. Styled by Angie Smith (Holy Willoughby's super stylist) she tends to opt for well-cut pieces in primary colours that can be worn again and again. On Wednesday afternoon, Christine dazzled fans in a £130 body conscious dress by Karen Millen. The pencil dress featured a 3/4 sleeves and stripe detail around the neckline and cuffs, in light blue, grey and pink. She added neutral high-heels which elongated her toned legs.

Christine's dress is £39.50 from Marks & Spencer

It's been revealed that Christine, co-worker Kate Garraway and the Duchess of Cambridge have something in common – they all love high street store Boden! Christine sent fans wild with a printed shirt dress that she sported last week. Duchess Kate rocked the brand's red coat on a visit to Great Ormond street Hospital in January. Great minds think alike!