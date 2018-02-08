holly-eugenie

The one thing that Holly Willoughby and Princess Eugenie have in common

The royal and TV star have a shared passion…

by Sophie Hamilton /

One is a member of the royal family, soon to be married. The other is a popular presenter on daytime TV. But although they lead very different lives, Princess Eugenie and Holly Willoughby have something in common. They both share a love of a particular fashion label and have been spotted wearing outfits from the designer recently. So what is it? Eugenie and Holly adore the clothes brand Maje, which is an upmarket ready-to-wear French label. Princess Eugenie wore a Maje dress for a visit to a trendy London restaurant at the end of January, while Holly often wears pieces by Maje on This Morning.

The dress Princess Eugenie wore by label Maje   Photo credit: Harrods

Princess Eugenie looked stunning in a sea blue mini-dress by Maje at celebrity haunt The Chiltern Firehouse. The outfit featured a pleated material with flared sleeves that tapered around the wrists. The Princess wore a long, black sleeveless jacket over the dress and completed her look with black tights and boots. The dress is available to buy online at Harrods for £139.30.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Holly Willoughby

Meanwhile Holly showcased a cute baby blue mini-skirt by Maje on This Morning in early February, priced at £159. She paired the skirt with a white statement shirt by the same brand, which retails at £185. And back in November, the star wore a stunning blue pleated midi-length skirt by Maje, retailing at £209. The same month she wowed in a funky checked Maje pinafore dress and ankle boots.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Holly Willoughby

It's not only Eugenie and Holly who are fans of Maje though – the label has a whole A-list following. The likes of Pippa Middleton, Karlie Kloss and Suki Waterhouse have also been spotted wearing outfits by the designer.

