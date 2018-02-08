Alex Jones has shared a selfie of her outfit from Wednesday's The One Show and she looks amazing! The presenter posted the snap on her Instagram page, looking stunning in a cute monochrome collared top and light pink skirt. Alex wrote: "Loved this little collared jumper tonight from @aliceandolivia. Skirt from @thisiswhistles." Alex's cute top is by funky brand Alice and Olivia, while her chic mini-skirt is from high street favourite Whistles. Her exact outfit is not currently online, however a similar top by Alice and Olivia retails for £450, while skirts at Whistles start from around £100.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Alex Jones

The TV host's fans loved her stylish outfit, with one commenting: "I noticed this little number tonight, you look fantastic." A second follower said: "Loved this outfit @alexjonesthomson." A third fan wrote: "U looked great in tonight's outfit Alex xXx." There were comments on the star's hairstyle too, as one follower told her: "Always look great @alexjonesthomson. I always have hair envy too! Xx."

LOOK: Alex Jones shows off gorgeous new haircut

Loading the player...

Beauty-wise, Alex always looks impeccable and in her selfie we can see a close-up shot of her makeup. The mum-of-one chose a nude lip and dark eye to complement her ensemble – her full lashes and sweep of eyeliner were the ideal choice to match her black top and light skirt. Alex's hair was styled with an elegant wave, her long fringe falling either side of her eyes.

MORE: Kate Garraway, 50, stuns in body-con high street dress!

Photo credit: Instagram/ Alex Jones

A week earlier, Alex shared a snap of another gorgeous outfit from The One Show – this time showing off some striking red ankle boots. She wrote: "This is what I wore on #theoneshow ce soir. Merci for all your lovely comments. T shirt is @newlookfashion skirt @karen_millen coat is so old I can’t remember and boots I borrowed from @angelascanlon! (Hope you don’t mind!!!!) styling by @tesswrightface painting by @lizbeckettmua."