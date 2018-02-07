Melanie Sykes caused quite a stir on Instagram on Wednesday when she shared a photo of herself at the hairdressers. While the TV presenter's hair did look fantastic, her followers went crazy for something else altogether- her amazing leather trousers! Melanie can be seen sitting in the hairdresser's chair wearing a pair of skin-tight leather leggings by well-known brand Freddy Clothing. The label is famous for its shaping effect trousers; on their website a similar pair retail for £100.

In the photo, Melanie teamed her cool trousers with a black-and-white vest top, cream cardigan and high-heeled ankle boots. Melanie captioned the snap: "The brilliant @vickyhairreinvented sorting out my tresses this morning, thankyou honey #haircut #hairdo #hairsalon@larrykinghair @goldfeverhair #trousers@freddyukireland."

Her followers were quick to comment on her flattering leggings, with one fan posting: "Those pants wooohooo." Another wrote: "Nice trousers Mel," and a third said, "Absolutely stunning!!"

The star is just back from a sunny holiday in Dubai, during which she shared some photographs with her Instagram followers. Posing in her bikini, Melanie wrote: "Sun, sea, sand and me." The model wore a bikini by Elizabeth Hurley Beach. One fan said: "Definite #goals. You look incredible."

Melanie at the Tric Christmas Party in London in December 2017

Back in December, Melanie wowed in a red lace dress at the TRIC Christmas Party in London. The form-fitting, sleeveless number featured a high neck and crochet lace detailing, and cost just £58 from high-street brand Paper Dolls at ASOS. She teamed the design with metallic strappy heels and a white clutch.