Could this be Victoria Beckham's most stylish daywear outfit ever? The stunning fashion designer graced the streets of New York City on Tuesday afternoon in a high-fashion outfit made entirely from her own collection. Posing up a storm as she strutted along the sidewalk, the 42-year old stunned in a ribbed wool turtleneck sweater in a nude hue. She teamed it with a pleated metallic skirt which skimmed her ankles and added eye-catching mustard boots. The wife of David Beckham carried a mauve leather bag under her arm and wore bold statement shades to finish off her attire.
The Spice Girls singer is set to celebrate her fashion label's ten year anniversary – marking the occasion with a show at London Fashion Week, something she has never done before. The brand has a flagship store in London, on Dover Street, which houses all her latest apparel, as well as accessories. Her clothes are stocked in a further 400 outlets around the world, and her business was recently valued at over £100million. London Fashion Week is set to run from 14-18 September.
February has been a very exciting month for the mother-of-four. Victoria recently reunited with her former bandmates, sparking speculation that the Spice Girls are set to reform. Sharing a photo from their meeting on Instagram, the star wrote: "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! Exciting x." The last time the group sang together was in 2012 at the London Olympics.
