Victoria Beckham's latest outfit gives us serious wardrobe envy

The Spice Girl is looking seriously stylish

Could this be Victoria Beckham's most stylish daywear outfit ever? The stunning fashion designer graced the streets of New York City on Tuesday afternoon in a high-fashion outfit made entirely from her own collection. Posing up a storm as she strutted along the sidewalk, the 42-year old stunned in a ribbed wool turtleneck sweater in a nude hue. She teamed it with a pleated metallic skirt which skimmed her ankles and added eye-catching mustard boots. The wife of David Beckham carried a mauve leather bag under her arm and wore bold statement shades to finish off her attire.

Strike a pose! Victoria looked super stylish in NYC

The Spice Girls singer is set to celebrate her fashion label's ten year anniversary – marking the occasion with a show at London Fashion Week, something she has never done before. The brand has a flagship store in London, on Dover Street, which houses all her latest apparel, as well as accessories. Her clothes are stocked in a further 400 outlets around the world, and her business was recently valued at over £100million. London Fashion Week is set to run from 14-18 September.

February has been a very exciting month for the mother-of-four. Victoria recently reunited with her former bandmates, sparking speculation that the Spice Girls are set to reform. Sharing a photo from their meeting on Instagram, the star wrote: "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! Exciting x." The last time the group sang together was in 2012 at the London Olympics.

