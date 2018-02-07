There is a new plus-size model on the block, who also happens to be the cousin of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid! Signed to the prestigious 12+UK Model Management, Joann Van Den Herik hails from the Netherlands and her father, Leo Van Den Herik is the brother of Gigi and Bella's mother Yolanda. The 19-year-old bears a striking resemblance to her world-famous cousins, and often posts pictures of them on her popular Instagram account. The beautiful model is also the face of Debenhams brand new SS18 Gorgeous DD+ lingerie Collection - and the campaign shots are amazing (as is the super-stylish new collection!).

This white bodice costs £20 from Debenhams

Joann is a fantastic role model for young women, and is keen to promote a message of body confidence. "I think it's very important to show all the boys and girls out there that size doesn’t matter and that you're perfect the way you are," she explained. Sharon Webb, who is the head of buying and design for lingerie at Debenhams, has shared her delight at signing Joann for the new campaign, saying: "Joann is a fantastic ambassador for our Gorgeous DD+ brand." She added: "Her positive attitude and body confidence is incredibly inspirational and something that so many customers can relate to."

The pyjamas retail at £38 for a set