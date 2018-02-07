The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on Wednesday afternoon as she paid a visit to a new community centre in Wickford, Essex. The Duchess is the Patron of Action on Addiction and opened the official new treatment centre, which hosts a nine-week long addiction recovery programme. Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, looked particularly stunning in GOAT's Ellroy coat in Marine,which is priced at £420 and she accessorised in high-heel shoes and a simple black clutch bag by Beulah London x Aspinal. The glowing royal, who is due to give birth in April, wore her sleek locks in a rich, voluminous style which fell in perfect curls around her shoulders. The Duchess had a busy afternoon at the centre, where she learned about the charity's specialised recovery programme, 'Cloud's in the Community'. On her visit, the 36-year-old met with staff, healthcare professionals and clients which were at different points of their recovery and therapy.

The mother of Prince Gorge, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, has just returned for an action-packed trip to Sweden and Norway. Kate showcased an extensive tour wardrobe which featured some incredible coats, dresses and shoes. She wore a particularly striking red and white houndstooth design by Catherine Walker, a bottle green tailored jacket, and sporty ski attire.

In the evening, the Duchess dazzled in an abundance of ocassionwear, including two floral dresses by high-end designer Erdem. At a dinner at the Royal Palace with hosts King Harald and Queen Sonja, Kate looked incredible in a flowing opal gown by Alexander McQueen. The pretty dress gently floated over her baby bump, and featured eye-catching sparkles around the neckline. The royal accessorised with dainty designer heels by Jimmy Choo, a neutral clutch bag, classic silver drop earrings and a beautiful statement cuff, which was a wedding present from the Queen.