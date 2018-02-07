Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham is leading the fashion pack when it comes to stylish glasses! The mum-of-four took to her Instagram Stories page on Tuesday to show off some very on-trend eyewear from her own brand VBEyewear. The star looked seriously chic in the snap modelling the large, round glasses with black frames, which matched her black polo-neck jumper perfectly. Victoria wore her hair in a casual up-do which allowed her followers to have a good look at her stunning eyewear.

The fashion designer is currently in New York and captioned the photo: "NY I'm back…! #nyfw #VBAW18 prep continues x VB." It's rare to see Victoria wearing glasses in her Instagram photos but this new snap shows just how fashionable specs have become, with many stars choosing larger frames like Victoria.

The former Spice Girl's bandmate Emma Bunton is another fan of the large, black frame style. She recently posted a pic of herself on Instagram wearing a pair, and her fans went wild over the cool frames. One said: "Where are those glasses from 😍 i need them x." Another commented: "Man you rock in glasses."

Loose Women anchor Andrea McLean can often be seen wearing stylish glasses on the show, favouring the dark-rimmed trend like Emma and Victoria. Actress Reese Witherspoon, meanwhile, recently posted a snap of herself reading a book on social media and looked amazing in her glasses.

